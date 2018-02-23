The Pelicans Dunked On Skip Bayless For Calling Anthony Davis The NBA’s Most Overrated Player

02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Just a few short seasons ago, the basketball world was unanimously hailing Anthony Davis as the NBA’s newest superstar in the making. His length and his athleticism, combined with a hyper-versatile skill-set, made him the prototype of what we now consider the modern unicorn, and his eye-popping statistical feats seemed to predict dominance for years to come.

But injuries, losses, and organizational mismanagement have tempered those — perhaps premature — expectations, and thus the hype surrounding him has subsided significantly. But Davis, who is in the midst of one of his best seasons as a pro, remains very much an elite NBA player.

Well, he has that reputation in at least in some people’s eyes. World-class naysayer Skip Bayless has other ideas about Davis, which he voiced on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” insisting that Davis’ numbers are inflated and that they ultimately amount to empty calories.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSKIP BAYLESS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP