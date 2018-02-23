Getty Image

Just a few short seasons ago, the basketball world was unanimously hailing Anthony Davis as the NBA’s newest superstar in the making. His length and his athleticism, combined with a hyper-versatile skill-set, made him the prototype of what we now consider the modern unicorn, and his eye-popping statistical feats seemed to predict dominance for years to come.

But injuries, losses, and organizational mismanagement have tempered those — perhaps premature — expectations, and thus the hype surrounding him has subsided significantly. But Davis, who is in the midst of one of his best seasons as a pro, remains very much an elite NBA player.

Well, he has that reputation in at least in some people’s eyes. World-class naysayer Skip Bayless has other ideas about Davis, which he voiced on Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” insisting that Davis’ numbers are inflated and that they ultimately amount to empty calories.