Phil Booth is not the kind of basketball player who gets drafted. It’s not a knock on his abilities, nor is it an indictment against what he showed during his collegiate career. During a five-year stint at Villanova, Booth played in a school record 148 games. He is the ninth player in the program’s history to accrue more than 1,500 points and 300 assists, showed the ability to do whatever the Wildcats needed on a given night on offense, earned praise for his defensive acumen, and has a pair of national championships under his belt, including a team-high 20-point outing off the bench in Villanova’s win over North Carolina in 2016.

None of this changes the fact that Booth will turn 24 one day before the calendar turns to 2020. The later part of the second round, where Booth would be projected to go if he made his way into various projections, is oftentimes used to take flyers on high-ceiling, low-floor players, or draft-and-stash guys who may never play in an NBA game.

Booth knows this and is undeterred. He’ll be at home in Maryland, watching the festivities on Thursday night while surrounded by his immediate family. The hope is that his name will get called by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum in the second round, but if not, Booth is ready for whatever comes next.

“That’s how it works, the draft is like that, the young and potential,” Booth told Dime. “Some teams know what you can do already, guys play in college basketball for so long so … I know my journey or path could be different and it doesn’t really affect me as long as I have a chance or an opportunity to prove myself day in and day out, that’s all that really counts.”

Even if he doesn’t get the call until after the draft ends and teams are looking for free agents and players to fill out their Summer League rosters, there is a place in the league for a steady hand like Booth.