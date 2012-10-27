Phoenix Gives The Green Light To Michael Beasley; Minnesota Figures Out Life After Love

Friday meant the final day of the preseason, which means there are no more chances to prove why fringe players are worthy of making a 15-man roster. There are about three dozen guys or so around the league keeping their cell phones charged and nearby in the next 24 hours. Stressful? Yeah, we’d say so. … Well one of the guys who isn’t in danger of being cut who impressed us the most was Michael Beasley. Given a national TV spotlight, Super Cool Beas was looking smooth with his J and the green light that accompanied it. According to Paul Coro of the Arizona Republic, coach Alvin Gentry mentioned before the game that he wouldn’t mind if Beasley shot 20 times in 30 minutes a night. Challenge accepted. Beasley hoisted his 20th shot a minute under that deadline and had 29 points to go with 10 boards. He pulled up twice in a row in the second quarter on threes from the left corner of the arc and buried them, the last with a hand right in his face because the pass wasn’t crisp getting to him. We’ve all been down this road where we want to say this is Beasley’s year, and we end up getting burned, so let’s hold off. Two guys who definitely are on the rise are Kenneth Faried (12 points, six boards, a couple oops) and Jordan Hamilton (15 points) of Denver, who look like steals of the 2011 Draft at Nos. 22 and 26. They both play a lot of minutes already and can toggle their production to George Karl‘s needs. The Suns still ending up winning, 88-72. … Eddy Curry, welcome to Dallas — now start. Curry came out of nowhere to be San Antonio’s most interesting training camp storyline between Pop interviews and Matt Bonner and Stephen Jackson press conferences with the media asking about Bonner’s New Balance supply running out. When Curry was cut three days ago, the Mavs snapped up the 10-year-vet. He had 11 points and seven boards in the Mavericks’ 99-82 victory over Charlotte. … Speaking of the Spurs, they had to overcome a Wizards team Friday night at home that was incredibly lifelike. The Wiz were moving the ball at will against San Antonio’s starters through most the first half, and Tim Duncan (16 points, 13 boards) was the only Spur making plays in long stretches. The Spurs put Tony Parker back and were able to dial in a home win. You know you’re going to get that closing effort from the Spurs, but it was nice to see a reason to get excited about the Wizards’ start. A.J. Price played really well, too, with 13 points and and only two turnovers in 25 minutes. … The Orlando defense was not a thing of beauty once Dwight Howard got hurt last year because they had Big Baby manning the middle. It isn’t much better now and the Magic let Houston drop dimes on 16 of its first 20 hoops in the Rockets’ 108-92 win over Orlando. Jeremy Lin looked much better, swerving around screens and pulling up on Js without hesitation. He had 13 points. Houston couldn’t buy a damn rebound, though, outside of Omer Asik‘s dozen. Terrence Jones has been sensational in preseason but he had a weird night with four points, a bucket and an assist in 19 minutes. … Read on to hear about who Minnesota is having replace Kevin Love …
Phoenix Gives The Green Light To Michael Beasley; Minnesota Figures Out Life After Love
uproxx 10.27.12 6 years ago
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago