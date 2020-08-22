Phoenix’s Brittney Griner Left The WNBA Bubble For Personal Reasons

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has left IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — where the 2020 WNBA season is being held — due to personal reasons, the team announced Saturday.

“Our team’s commitment remains on the 2020 regular season and playoffs,” the Mercury’s statement read. “Our players and coaches will have no additional comment on the matter.”

The news comes after Griner missed Phoenix’s game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, in which the Lynx won 90-80, due to personal reasons. The loss to Minnesota was the team’s third consecutive loss, and in Griner’s absence, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith couldn’t do enough as Phoenix really missed having her interior presence. Kia Vaughn stepped in to replace the 29-year-old, but only managed three points and two assists to go with five rebounds.

This season, the Mercury have struggled to meet expectations, currently sitting in sixth place in the league standings with a 6-7 overall record. Considered a title contender heading into the 2020 season, the Mercury look frustrated as they are unable to string together consistent wins. The Mercury’s final regular season game is scheduled for Sept. 11 against the Seattle Storm, and if they stay among the top eight seeds, their stay in Bradenton will be extended for the playoffs.

If Griner returns to IMG Academy this season, she will likely have to quarantine before being allowed to return to action.