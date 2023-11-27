Devin Booker And Kevin Durant’s Playmaking Has The Suns Rolling

The Phoenix Suns stumbled out of the gates to a 4-6 start, largely due to the absences of two of their three top stars. Bradley Beal has played in three games before returning to the injury report with a back injury, while Devin Booker missed eight games with a foot injury. That left a team that already had serious point guard concerns without their two best backcourt creators, and unsurprisingly, that wasn’t a recipe for success, despite some stellar play from Kevin Durant.

On November 15, Booker returned to the lineup against the Timberwolves and the Suns haven’t lost since. Phoenix is 7-0 with Booker back in the lineup (8-1 with Booker this season), and if he keeps up his current pace, he should find himself in the MVP conversation. Booker has taken full control of the Phoenix offense, putting to rest any question of whether he could thrive in the lead creator role for a top team. He’s averaging 29.4 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game with just 3.1 turnovers per game on the best shooting efficiency of his career (49.7/43.5/91.8 shooting splits). The scoring comes as little surprise, as he’s long been one of the league’s premier bucket-getters (and, for my money, has the most aesthetically pleasing jumper in the NBA), putting that shot-making on display to beat the Knicks without KD on Sunday night.

What has been most impressive to me has been his development as an on-ball playmaker and the conductor of an offense. Booker has played the point guard role before, but has never done it this well or this efficiently. In the two years before the arrival of Chris Paul, he was often in charge of running the offense and did so solidly, but had issues with turnovers and was often looking to score first and pass second. This season, you can see the improvement from him in terms of his feel for the game, patience, court-vision, understanding when to seek out his own shot, and how to keep everyone else fed too.

During this 7-game streak with Booker back in the lineup, Phoenix has averaged 3.4 more assists per game and 3.7 fewer turnovers per game than in the first 10 games of the season. Having Booker pulling the strings for the offense is the biggest reason for that improvement, as he has become an excellent facilitator. That growth shows up a lot when watching his drives to the paint, as he recognizes when help is coming off of his shooters and rifles passes into the shooting pocket on the outside and finds dropoffs inside to Jusuf Nurkic and his bigs.

Booker also has become quicker in his decision-making when doubles come his way on the perimeter, knowing where the open teammate will be based on where the second defender is coming from, and being decisive with his passes to exploit that space.

When Booker is on the floor, he has his fingerprints on everything and has been efficient at just about everything. His usage rate is 33.9 percent, the highest of his career. His true shooting percentage is 62.8 percent, the highest of his career. His assist percentage is an astronomical 47.7 percent (meaning when he’s playing, nearly half of the made shots by his teammates are coming off of passes from Booker), with a turnover rate of just 11.7 percent, the third lowest of his career (only behind two seasons playing with Chris Paul). What he’s doing is truly outrageous, and what makes the Suns so hard to stop is he’s not alone in taking strides as a playmaker for others.