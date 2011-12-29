Phoenix Suns Sign Michael Redd

Last night, I watched my Sixers maul the worst Phoenix Suns team in recent memory. They’re just awful. Poor Steve Nash – after abusing Jrue Holiday the first handful of times down the court, disappeared into one of the least-effective performances of his career (four points on 2-11 shooting, one assist, six turnovers in 17 minutes).

Much of that can be blamed on a rotten supporting cast. Help is (sort of) on the way though, as the Suns just signed Michael Redd to a one-season free agent deal.

Unfortunately for Nash and the Suns, this isn’t 2006. They’re getting a version of Michael Redd that has only played in 66 games over the last three years combined due to various injuries. Assuming he’s healthy, it will likely take him a few weeks to get into some type of game shape. Once he’s a go, he will clearly be a specialist, camping out beyond the arc to shoot threes off of Nash pick-and-rolls and kick outs.

While Redd obviously won’t be close to his old self (he’s averaged 20 ppg over 11 seasons), we’re pretty sure he can still knock down open jumpers. He’ll be doing that in pickup games until he’s an old man. Anything he can contribute will be a help to Nash and the Suns.

