Getty Image

CHARLOTTE — There’s something special about getting a pair of sneakers you covet. For whatever reason, dropping some serious coin on a pair of kicks is a fulfilling experience, something that few people on earth know as well as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker and sneaker design icon Kickstradomis.

The league’s undisputed king of kicks, Tucker is revered for his eclectic collection of sneakers, one that has become as defining a characteristic of the well-traveled veteran as his gritty, hard-nosed style of play. The league’s undisputed king of designing kicks, Kickstradomis’ ability to turn the blank canvas that is a sneaker into a work of art is unparalleled.

All of this made the pair the perfect people to partner with eBay during NBA All-Star Weekend. The company will get into the spirit of the weekend — one in which dudes around the league quite literally put their best foot forward — by dropping 23 special kicks on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST, with releases from adidas, Nike, Jordan, and Supreme.

To get ready for the sneaker drop, Dime sat down with both dudes to talk about all things kicks.