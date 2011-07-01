Play Rajon Rondo In H-O-R-S-E

Just because there’s a lockout going on doesn’t mean there isn’t basketball being played. And with no summer leagues or training camps keeping NBA players occupied, that just means you have more time to hang out with them, right? Exactly. So for any Rajon Rondo fans out there, you’re in luck: Rondo is going to fly a lucky fan to his camp in Louisville on July 15 to play him in a game of H-O-R-S-E.

Interested? All you have to do is e-mail Rondo a picture that shows him why you are his ultimate fan to rondo@fantapper.com, and the best picture will win. If you want to see your competition, check it out HERE. You have until July 5 to send in your pic.

What makes you Rondo’s ultimate fan? Do you think you could beat him in a game of H-O-R-S-E?

