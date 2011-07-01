Play Rajon Rondo In H-O-R-S-E

Just because there’s a lockout going on doesn’t mean there isn’t basketball being played. And with no summer leagues or training camps keeping NBA players occupied, that just means you have more time to hang out with them, right? Exactly. So for any Rajon Rondo fans out there, you’re in luck: Rondo is going to fly a lucky fan to his camp in Louisville on July 15 to play him in a game of H-O-R-S-E.
Interested? All you have to do is e-mail Rondo a picture that shows him why you are his ultimate fan to rondo@fantapper.com, and the best picture will win. If you want to see your competition, check it out HERE. You have until July 5 to send in your pic.
What makes you Rondo’s ultimate fan? Do you think you could beat him in a game of H-O-R-S-E?
Fuck Rondo. Dude looks like an middle aged lesbian and thinks he’s hot shit because Pierce, Garnett, and Allen got him a ring. His “ultimate fan” is most likely a huge faggot as well.
I want control to win this contest, then video the resulting game of HORSE.
Does Rondo have to keep playing while control continually talks shit on him? Or is he used to that, playing with KG?
Rondo need to practice on his jumper before the lockout ends. He should be making 1000jumpers and 300FT`S in the morning and afternoon to prepare for the 2011-012 season. Its been 3years since they a championship and that jumper hasn`t improve yet. Also he should shooting over 85% at the free throw line this season.