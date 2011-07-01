Play Rajon Rondo In H-O-R-S-E

07.01.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Just because there’s a lockout going on doesn’t mean there isn’t basketball being played. And with no summer leagues or training camps keeping NBA players occupied, that just means you have more time to hang out with them, right? Exactly. So for any Rajon Rondo fans out there, you’re in luck: Rondo is going to fly a lucky fan to his camp in Louisville on July 15 to play him in a game of H-O-R-S-E.

Interested? All you have to do is e-mail Rondo a picture that shows him why you are his ultimate fan to rondo@fantapper.com, and the best picture will win. If you want to see your competition, check it out HERE. You have until July 5 to send in your pic.

What makes you Rondo’s ultimate fan? Do you think you could beat him in a game of H-O-R-S-E?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSPlaygroundRAJON RONDO

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP