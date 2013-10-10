Point 3’s “BACK2HOOPS” Program: At Home Workout

10.10.13 5 years ago

Welcome to October â€“ the last month to get yourself ready for the season. To be sure you’re in game shape, your friends at Dime, POINT 3 and their Alpha Trainers will be running BACK2HOOPS, a month long promotion of videos and tips from POINT 3 Alpha Trainers across the country. BACK2HOOPS is your last shot to put in that extra work before the season starts, so check in every day to see what these elite-level basketball skills and strength and conditioning trainers from POINT 3 have to offer.

Today’s installment features Blair Donavan, owner of Healthy Baller (with a hat-tip to Alan Stein), showing you exercises you can do at home to stay on top of your game. If you’re going to miss a workout at the gym, use these tips so you never miss a day of getting your body ready for the season.

TAGS"Back2Hoops" ProgramAlan SteinBACK2HOOPSBlair DonavanDime TrainingHealthy BallerPOINT 3

