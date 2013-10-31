Point 3’s “Back2Hoops” Program: Master The Crossover Step

10.31.13 5 years ago

Welcome to October â€“ the last month to get yourself ready for the season. To be sure you’re in game shape, your friends at Dime, POINT 3 and their Alpha Trainers will be running BACK2HOOPS, a month long promotion of videos and tips from POINT 3 Alpha Trainers across the country. BACK2HOOPS is your last shot to put in that extra work before the season starts, so check in to see what these elite-level basketball skills and strength and conditioning trainers from POINT 3 have to offer.

Today’s installment is from Ryan Goodson Basketball. Learn how to master the crossover step and explode to the rim.

What are you working on in your game right now?

