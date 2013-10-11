Point 3’s “Back2Hoops” Program: The Shoot & Finish Drill

Welcome to October â€“ the last month to get yourself ready for the season. To be sure you’re in game shape, your friends at Dime, POINT 3 and their Alpha Trainers will be running BACK2HOOPS, a month long promotion of videos and tips from POINT 3 Alpha Trainers across the country. BACK2HOOPS is your last shot to put in that extra work before the season starts, so check in every day to see what these elite-level basketball skills and strength and conditioning trainers from POINT 3 have to offer.

Today’s installment comes from Jeremiah Boswell of The Skill Factory. Along with Zadrian Gibson, the pair shows you a shooting a finishing drill that will improve your scoring ability at the rim, and your jumper’s accuracy when you’re winded at the end of the game.

