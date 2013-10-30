Point 3’s “Back2Hoops” Program: Triple-Threat Rim Finishes

10.30.13 4 years ago

POINT 3

Welcome to October â€“ the last month to get yourself ready for the season. To be sure you’re in game shape, your friends at Dime, POINT 3 and their Alpha Trainers will be running BACK2HOOPS, a month long promotion of videos and tips from POINT 3 Alpha Trainers across the country. BACK2HOOPS is your last shot to put in that extra work before the season starts, so check in every day to see what these elite-level basketball skills and strength and conditioning trainers from POINT 3 have to offer.

Today’s installment is from OHoops Basketball as they break down a bunch of different driving finishes out of the triple-threat position.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBACK2HOOPSDime TrainingOhoops BasketballPOINT 3

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP