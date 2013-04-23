Point Guard Face Off: Highlights of Chris Paul Battling Mike Conley

#NBA Playoffs #Los Angeles Clippers #Video #Chris Paul
04.23.13 5 years ago

What a battle last night between Chris Paul (24 and nine dimes) and Mike Conley (28 and nine). CP3 emerged victorious after knocking down a serious shot in the final seconds, but the PG face off up to that point was just great to watch.

Check out this video of the buckets and assists from the two of them – back and forth, up and down the floor, alley oops and gritty floaters for days:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Los Angeles Clippers#Video#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDimeMagLos Angeles ClippersMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYMike Conley Jr.NBA Playoffsvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP