Point Guard Face Off: Highlights of Chris Paul Battling Mike Conley

What a battle last night between Chris Paul (24 and nine dimes) and Mike Conley (28 and nine). CP3 emerged victorious after knocking down a serious shot in the final seconds, but the PG face off up to that point was just great to watch.

Check out this video of the buckets and assists from the two of them – back and forth, up and down the floor, alley oops and gritty floaters for days:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook