Portland State Player Fakes Handshake Before Steal & Meaningless Jam

12.05.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

This is pretty disgraceful, and a good example of what not to do as a college athlete. Portland State basketball player Bryce White should become a synonym for donkey after the disrespectful way he handled the end of his Portland State Vikings 83-71 loss to the Portland Pilots on Wednesday.

White offers up his hand to an opposing player with the clock winding down and his Vikings down by 14 to the Pilots. Instead of just shaking his hand and going into the locker room, Bryce knocks the ball away and takes it the other way for a dunk.

The Pilots were only favored by 1.5 points as BroBible points out, so at least it’s not a gambling issue.

It’s still one of the worst displays of sportsmanship we’ve ever seen. Even more than that, it’s just an a**hole move we’re sure White is already regretting.

(video via Joe Kuffner)

Any other contenders for worst sportsmanship so far this season?

TAGSBryce WhiteCOLLEGEPORTLANDPortland State

