protestor chain grizzlies timberwolves
Twitter
DimeMag

A Protestor Threw Flyers Onto The Floor Then Chained Themself To The Basket During Grizzlies-Timberwolves

TwitterAssociate Editor

For the second game in a row, a protest occurred while the Minnesota Timberwolves were playing basketball. During Saturday afternoon’s Game 1 between the Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies, someone threw what appeared to be a number of flyers onto the floor at FedExForum, interrupting play so the flyers could be all cleared off.

But before that could happen, the protestor took tied themself to the stanchion that holds up the backboard and the rim. Security in the arena managed to get them untied before they were ushered into the back.

A close-up view showed that the protestor used a chain — which they somehow were able to get into the arena — to secure themself to the stanchion before they were carried out.

At one point during the Timberwolves’ play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Minnesota, a protestor made their way onto the court and glued their hand to the floor. They were, likewise, taken into the back by security. Per several media reports, the protestor in Memphis was part of the same organization as the person who glued themself to the floor. As they revealed during the Clippers game, the organization seeks to raise awareness for a factory egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor that has allegedly conducted an inhumane mass killing of chickens suffering from a form of avian flu.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×