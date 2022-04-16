For the second game in a row, a protest occurred while the Minnesota Timberwolves were playing basketball. During Saturday afternoon’s Game 1 between the Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies, someone threw what appeared to be a number of flyers onto the floor at FedExForum, interrupting play so the flyers could be all cleared off.

But before that could happen, the protestor took tied themself to the stanchion that holds up the backboard and the rim. Security in the arena managed to get them untied before they were ushered into the back.

Fan gets kicked out for throwing flyers? Confetti? On the court pic.twitter.com/ZgNACtYr4h — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 16, 2022

Unreal scene. Fan ties herself to the goal and gets dragged out #MemThis pic.twitter.com/vPYRDCVVrV — Dustin Schandevel (@D_Schandy24) April 16, 2022

A close-up view showed that the protestor used a chain — which they somehow were able to get into the arena — to secure themself to the stanchion before they were carried out.

She chained herself to the basket stanchion pic.twitter.com/fAbi6uREdR — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 16, 2022

At one point during the Timberwolves’ play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Minnesota, a protestor made their way onto the court and glued their hand to the floor. They were, likewise, taken into the back by security. Per several media reports, the protestor in Memphis was part of the same organization as the person who glued themself to the floor. As they revealed during the Clippers game, the organization seeks to raise awareness for a factory egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor that has allegedly conducted an inhumane mass killing of chickens suffering from a form of avian flu.

From Memphis: the disruption was a lady from the same protest as the glue lady from the Minnesota/Clippers game in the playin game. She chained herself to the rim. Security snapped the chain and carried her out. — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) April 16, 2022