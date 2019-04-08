Puma’s Latest Pair Of Basketball Shoes Honors Ralph Sampson

Puma

Puma’s latest foray into basketball shoes is far from its first. The company had a long legacy of shoes from decades earlier when it relaunched its basketball line last year, assembling a collection of NBA rookies and some established stars to wear its gear on the court once more.

But the company’s signature shoes have relied heavily on the past, with the Clyde Court leading the way. And nostalgia is certainly the case with its latest model, named in honor of Ralph Sampson.

The company debuted two different models of Puma basketball shoe on Monday with a reissue of a classic 1980s silhouette — the Ralph Sampson OG. The shoe comes in two models, with a low-rise edition and a mid-rise look that adds a bit more color to the palate.