Rajon Rondo: A Beast In Cornhole

#Twitter
09.02.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

Apparently, Rajon Rondo is really good at cornhole. Like 29-1 good. The Celtic tweeted this photo late last night proclaiming he and former Louisville player Alhaji Mohammed forced James Wilkinson and former Hawk Donta Smith to do 50 pushups because they beat them so bad. The real question though is, how long would it take to play 30 games of cornhole?

via Green Street

Do you believe him?

