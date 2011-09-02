Apparently, Rajon Rondo is really good at cornhole. Like 29-1 good. The Celtic tweeted this photo late last night proclaiming he and former Louisville player Alhaji Mohammed forced James Wilkinson and former Hawk Donta Smith to do 50 pushups because they beat them so bad. The real question though is, how long would it take to play 30 games of cornhole?
via Green Street
Do you believe him?
WTF is cornhole…
One of the greatest timewasters of all-time. I prefer the overhand method, approach it like a free throw. Throwing underhand just seems… soft and never works for me.
I literally spit coffee on my computer screen when I saw the title of this post. I’m familiar with cornhole since I frequent college football game tailgates. However, I don’t think it’s mainstream enough for even half of your readers to know what the hell it is, so Rajon Rondo: A Beast in Cornhole” is just begging for homo-erotic sexual innuendos to be assumed.
i only know about the great cornholio..and that he needs tp for his bunghole(beavis and butthead)
Agree with #3. Only way it could be worse is if it read: “Rajon Rondo: A Cornholing Beast”
IDK what cornhole is but i do see that Rondo has on a R. Kelly pied piper type mask on. That is not a good look
maybe he should shoot his freethrows cornhole style
HAHHAHA dime is on fire. first w/ the summery flossery and now this. loving it
Maybe Ray should teach Rondo how to shoot, and Rondo can teach Ray how to Cornhole?
So, the worst shooting point guard in nba history is good at some redneck waste of time? AND he confirms how much of a douchebag he is by wearing sunglasses at fucking night?
I will answer the question…..I say 3.5 hours and 2 cases of beer