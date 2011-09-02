Rajon Rondo: A Beast In Cornhole

Apparently, Rajon Rondo is really good at cornhole. Like 29-1 good. The Celtic tweeted this photo late last night proclaiming he and former Louisville player Alhaji Mohammed forced James Wilkinson and former Hawk Donta Smith to do 50 pushups because they beat them so bad. The real question though is, how long would it take to play 30 games of cornhole?

Do you believe him?

