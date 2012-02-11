Rajon Rondo Goes For Round 2 With the City of Boston

Last year, Rajon Rondo and Red Bull teamed up in a big way to give back to the City of Boston by creating Boston’s Got Wings. For every steal Rondo recorded (153 in only 68 games), $500 was donated to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to refurbish basketball courts throughout the city, netting the parks $76,500.

Rondo, Red Bull and Boston’s Got Wings is back this season, and it’s even bigger and better than last year.

It was officially announced yesterday that Rondo and Red Bull will donate $750 for each steal Rondo records this season. The donation will generate approximately $99,000 this season, based on his career steals average of two per game. Through February 6th, 2012, Rondo had 26 steals, already accumulating $19,500 in funds for city parks.

Last season’s program resulted in refurbishing 13 basketball courts in the Boston area, with improvements ranging from new hoops and backboards, to fixing playing surfaces, to color sealcoats of courts.

“The courts that were fixed last year look great and it’s nice to see the community enjoying them,” Rajon Rondo said in a press release. “With every steal this season, I’m not only helping my team win, but also continuing to fulfill a need around Boston.”

The home for Boston’s Got Wings can be found HERE. The site will be the central hub for tracking Rajon’s real-time steal totals, soliciting community input on what courts and neighborhoods are in need of the funds and allowing fans to vote for their choice of parks.

