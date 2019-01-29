Getty Image

LOS ANGELES – To say this season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan for the Lakers would be a bit of an understatement. The crush of trade rumors started the second LeBron James signed in Los Angeles, with Lakers Twitter as quick as they’ve ever been in photoshopping stars into yellow and gold. Expectations, tempered or not, were always going to be high with James in the fold, but after playing their way into the upper half of the Western Conference heading into Christmas, keeping things in context was becoming increasingly difficult.

Then the injury bug hit; an already tumultuous regular season has turned into an all-hands emergency with the hopes of keeping their heads above water. The bench looks like it has taken advantage of a Joseph A. Bank sale, buying a suit for James and getting three for free that now belong to the promising young trio of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart.

To those wondering why the Lakers dug deep on that one-year deal to sign Rajon Rondo over the summer, this stretch is Exhibit A. Rondo joked after the team’s sloppy win over the Suns on Sunday that he’s missed 60 games already (the Lakers have played 50), but now that he’s healthy and back in the rotation, he’s providing some semblance of order to the chaos that has Los Angeles turned to 11 on the sports radio circuit. Almost every young player (and even most vets) are being Trade Machined, every game LeBron continues to sit potentially pushes the team further down the Western Conference standings, and questions about head coach Luke Walton’s job security get a bit louder.

None of that is for Rondo to worry about. He’s here for one thing and one thing only.

“My job as the point guard on the floor, the quarterback, is to get guys into open spots where they can be most effective,” Rondo said following the 116-102 victory over Phoenix.