Rajon Rondo On Meal With Kobe Bryant: “Just Two A**holes Having Breakfast”

We’ve already written about Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo sharing a meal before the Boston Celtics’ beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Frankly, there’s not much more to glean from their meeting than what’s been assumed for some time – that the Lakers will chase Rondo in free agency this summer. But this awesome quip from the C’s point guard on breakfast with Mamba deserves standalone attention nonetheless.
Hilarious. Rondo was referencing this uniquely complimentary exchange from last January:
How would these ***holes look wearing purple-and-gold next season, Lakers fans?
What do you think?
I’m not sure it’d work. Both of them are used to being able to get away with the shit that they pull with people and with Kobe on the way out, with an upside that maxes out at padding stats and with a tendency with beefing with guys that he needs to help him in the first place, this would be a bigger disaster than the Dwight experiment.
It could be good I mean Rondo’s passing ability could bring out the potential in this new generation of Lakers… possibly.