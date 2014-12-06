Rajon Rondo On Meal With Kobe Bryant: “Just Two A**holes Having Breakfast”

We’ve already written about Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo sharing a meal before the Boston Celtics’ beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Frankly, there’s not much more to glean from their meeting than what’s been assumed for some time – that the Lakers will chase Rondo in free agency this summer. But this awesome quip from the C’s point guard on breakfast with Mamba deserves standalone attention nonetheless.

Rondo said he and Kobe were "just two assholes having breakfast." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) December 6, 2014

Hilarious. Rondo was referencing this uniquely complimentary exchange from last January:

Only Kobe could call someone an asshole and make it a compliment. Kobe on Rondo: "From what I understand he’s an asshole, like me." — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 18, 2014

Rondo, on being called an asshole by Kobe: "That's a great compliment, coming from Kobe. I feel the same way about him." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) January 18, 2014

How would these ***holes look wearing purple-and-gold next season, Lakers fans?

What do you think?

