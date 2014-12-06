Rajon Rondo On Meal With Kobe Bryant: “Just Two A**holes Having Breakfast”

#Kobe Bryant #Boston Celtics
12.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We’ve already written about Kobe Bryant and Rajon Rondo sharing a meal before the Boston Celtics’ beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Frankly, there’s not much more to glean from their meeting than what’s been assumed for some time – that the Lakers will chase Rondo in free agency this summer. But this awesome quip from the C’s point guard on breakfast with Mamba deserves standalone attention nonetheless.

Hilarious. Rondo was referencing this uniquely complimentary exchange from last January:

How would these ***holes look wearing purple-and-gold next season, Lakers fans?

What do you think?

