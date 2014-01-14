Rajon Rondo Tweets Math Clue He’s Returning Friday

#Boston Celtics #Twitter
01.14.14 5 years ago

The Celtics will be getting their leader back this week, it appears. While various sources have already targeted this Friday, Jan. 17, as the day Rajon Rondo returns to the court, a tweet he sent on Monday night seems to agree with those sources. So Rondo will most likely be in the Celtics white and green when the dreaded Lakers come to visit the Gahhhden.

Here’s the cleverly disguised tweet Rondo sent out earlier Monday night:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

29,233,380 seconds, hmmm… 29,233,380/60/60/24 = 338 days and a little change.

Rondo had his surgery on February 13, 2013, and Jan. 17, 2014 is 338 days later.

HUZZAH, Rondo is coming back! Watch out Lakers, he ain’t no Hansbrough.

The C’s really need their point guard to return, too. They just lost their ninth straight game Monday night when the Rockets came to town.

Are you excited about Rondo’s return?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#Twitter
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSLatest NewsRAJON RONDOTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP