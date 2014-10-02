The Top 20 Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

The point guard on a basketball court is like the quarterback on the gridiron. He’s the general, the leader, the boss.
The NBA in 2014 is littered with talented point guards. And just like the “Who’s the best quarterback in the NFL?” arguments, few NBA debates spark disagreement like the “Who’s the best point guard in the NBA?” debate does.
Delusional Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant fans notwithstanding, we’re all generally in agreement that James is, hands down, the best basketball player in the world. The point guard debate is a different monster. There are four or five different guys that, depending on whom you ask, can be considered the NBA’s alpha dog point guard.
The good news is that I’m here to finally settle the debate. Here are the NBA’s top 20 point guards.
20. Ricky Rubio
Let’s be clear: Ricky Rubio should be better than the 20th-best point guard in the league. As evidenced by his unmatched passing flair, he has rare talent – talent that most NBA point guards don’t have. He also plays better defense (he averaged 2.3 steals per game last season) than most.
But until Rubio develops a jump shot, he won’t crack the top 15 at the position. He shot only 38 percent from the field last season. 38 percent! I’m pretty sure I could shoot 38 percent!
Actually though, Ricky, work on that jump shot.
MCW had quite the rookie season, for which he was deservedly named the Rookie of the Year. He had per game averages of 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, making him only the third player ever (the others being Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson) to average at least 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists as a rookie. And if you’re in the same sentence as Magic and The Big O, you’re probably doing something right.
18. Kemba Walker
It took Kemba a year or two before hitting his NBA stride, but he’s quickly developing into a nice player. He can score, his shot is much better than it was three years ago, he defends well, and he’s steadily improving as a passer.
Michael Jordan is on the verge of creating something special in Charlotte, and Kemba is certainly a reason why.
I agree with most of the list except several points: Tony Parker is overrated. I don’t not think he is a best guard than Irving and Wall, especially after this last season that his numbers have declined. I think his level of play is at a similar level than Dragic. In fact in this article you speak only of his past achievements and do not give any statistical data to confirm its presence in the top 5 this season. Second, Derrick Rose is a great player but from what I’ve seen in the world cup, I don’t think this the top 5 guards in the NBA. Definitely not. 5.3 points and a 28% FGM, that is awfull. Finally, Chris Paul is the best point guard in the NBA. Amen. Since when defining what good is a player individually. collective success is used ?. Robert Horry should be better than Lebron James, right ?. Chirs Paul has it all: It’s the best passer and best stealer in the NBA right now . It is a very good defender in one on one, is a decisive player and only Lebron James has his vision of the game. Steph Curry is a better ofensive player and that’s all. Worst defender and worst passer, and i should say that a volumen shotter, whose shotting numbers are a little worst than Chris Paul’s.
parker is underrated…i would list the reasons, but you didn’t make any smart points at all.
Parker is a product of the system. (Sidenote) Chris Paul plays better in the postseason and is not the reason that his teams haven’t gone to the third round yet. Chris Paul outdoes all other point guards on this list in matchups, and played that way partially injured
Yes he is a system player…. but the way he initiates plays and attacks, opens up the whole team… Look at what he does for France’s national team. His whole team gets touches and they are involved, increasing confidence. His instincts for making mismatches happen on the court are unparalleled among the other point guards… but yes, CP3 is rather good as well, but i think he tries to do too much on his own ,alot of times forcing situations that are easy to predict for the defense. TP always has options and his 2 man game is sublime.
What stats do you have proves that he does consistently better. I can say that he consistently struggles against the grizzlies and spurs.
Look up any head-to-head comparison stats
Are you on crack?
I don’t agree with your assessment of Tony Parker, but I do agree with Chris Paul being the best pg in the league.
this is ridiculous. how are players that are a shoot first type of player in the top 2 spots? A true point guard has to think pass first. and open up the floor for his teammates. and they put rondo in 9th or 10th spot because hes injured. but put rose in the 5th spot? he hasnt played for like a year and a half. top 3 point guards are cp3, rondo, and then rose
Rose, Westbrook, and John wall are the three best in the league.
If their history suggests anything is that they were not your quintessential pgs. However, Wall in last season’s playoffs showed his ability as a pass first pg – being too unselfish at times. Rose showed growth as a pass first pg during international play this summer. Westbrook on the other hand remains to be seen.
westbrook is incredibly athletic and can score at will.
Not questioning his attributes because we all can agree on his talent. What is being evaluated his vision as a traditional pg.
Your list is dead-on-balls accurate. The NBA has not seen a shooter like Stephen Curry who gets a bad rap regarding his defense.If more analysts cared to actually watch him play defense instead of re-hashing the same inaccurate opinion of a few from years ago, they would see that Curry is at worst an average defender.
Curry is the #1 PG in the NBA, and it’s not even close….
Stephen curry is not anywhere near as complete of a player as chirs paul is this is why he is not yet the best pg in the league.
Some of these rankings are questionable. Kyrie’s a bit overranked. Blaming the team for his stats is just plain weak. We’ve been hearing over the past season or so about one of the reasons why the Cavs were fucked up is because he had run of the place. They had some decent pieces there but he’d jack the live long day and it’s only the law of averages as to why he had an assist average. Russell Westbrook is at least a top 6 or so talent but ranking him second is crazy. He theoretically could be the best but his decision making and attitude keep him from that level. He blames everybody but himself for his fuckups, which are huge and usually basic. He’s basically Brandon Jennings with more athleticism and talent. Stephen Currry’s good but saying he’s the best right now is premature to the point of miscarriage. He falls in the top 7 or 8 but #1 is a reach.
STEPH CURRY TOP 7 OR 8???? STATS AND ADVANCED STATS PLACE HIM AS A TOP 5 PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE.
You are an absolute dunce. What 6 or 7 PGs are better than Steph? CP3 is the only PG who has a case and even then it’s not much of a solid one. You can’t argue with 24, 4, and 8.5 on the highest TS of any PG. Fuck outta here.
And you are an absolute true jock riding fan boy but I’ll stay the fuck here & indulge you. Firstly, I’m not talking about stats/fantasy league logic. Here’s the guys that you could argue for: Chris Paul, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose and Goran Dragic. Granted, Rose and Rondo are coming back from injuries but it already looks like Rose has recovered and Rondo could likely do the same. If they do, then Steph’s gonna have comp. True, he had numbers but following your logic, Tony Parker should have a higher showing since you can’t argue with a ring after two straight finals.
Steph isn’t the best PG in the league currently, its CP3, but put Steph or any of these guys on the Celtics team that has 3 hall of famers and they are going to out produce Rondo. Goran Dragic is better than Curry? Come on now!
CP3 is the #1 PG by far, probably the 3rd best player in the league. And Steph is top 3. Steph’s offensive talent is on par with the best players in the league on one else on this list is a better scorer, bring more value to Steph.
Phoenix has the best point guard rotation in the league. Any one of those guys could be all stars and Goran’s the best of the three.Like I said, that was depending on whether Rondo & Derrick truly pick up where they left off. If not, then he’d be 4-6.
What does point guard rotation mean in relation to the context of this debate? Who’s the best PG and you’re saying Goran Dragic is better than Steph Curry? In what capacity do you have the ability to say Goran is better than Steph? Cuz Goran is a better play maker? A better shooter? A better left handed dribbler is the only thing, and not by much. Now you’re saying that Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Thomas could be better than Steph as well? Even if you added all three of them up together you still wouldn’t get more production.
Only people you can debate are better than Steph are CP3, TP, Westbrook, Rondo and Rose. And up for debate seeing the last 2 are hurt and TP plays on a team where stats are the objective. Tho take a look at the 2012-2013 season Westbrook averaged more shots per game that Durant. Something is wrong there.
I agree you can make an argument about some of these guys, but I do not see the relevance of Goran. Sorry Charlie that’s just too thin.
What do rights have to do with anything? When you have the privilege of playing with the greatest PF of all time what does that mean in terms of your individual greatness? TP does NOTHING better than Steph.
Monta Ellis never gets mentioned seems always under the radar. Averaged 19pts 5.7ast 3.6reb 1.7stl last season He’s clutch too. Another thing I want to point out: Mavs is the only team that brought it to the Spurs in the playoffs.
Did he not play shooting guard for Dallas? This list is ranking the best point guards
Monta is talented but he’s not going to win you much since he jacks up a storm and he playing strictly passing lane defense, which he gambles on a shit ton. That’s of course, when he does play D.
Monta isn’t a legit PG. He is more of a 2 guard.
Chris Paul has the best flopping skills…
That’s why I say he’s overrated defensively. He pulls that shit a lot on both sides of the ball, in addition to being dirty as fuck.
Definitely not overrated defensively.
Agree with most of the list, although Westbrook I definitely disagree with, as he is a poor decision maker. Tony Parker has long since surpassed his prime and I think Kyrie should be above John Wall (could just be the bias talking considering Kyrie is my favourite player) D Rose is a hard one to judge but I don’t think he could be called a top 5 or even top 10 PG at this stage, everyone said that he was back during the world cup but all he showed was athleticism, with poor shooting and a shotty stat line. I agree with Curry being the best though.
as usual, Parker fly’s below the radar but guess what, who won the title this year? who was one game away from winning it the year before? If there is one who might be as great as Parker, it would be Rose. Wall is incredible as well but time will tell.
Wow no Bledsoe, Guess my Suns over paid
isnt he a SG?
how the hell didnt Monta Ellis make the top 20 when hes way better than lets say, Jeff teague, Mike conley, and puts better numbers than a few other, a 19 pts(20 in playoffs) 45%fg 6 assists and 2 steals per game doesnt make the cut, seriously what the hell man?
he’s a shooting gaurd not point
RUSSEL WESTBROOK 2 ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? CP3 while I’m at it is THE best GUARD in the league. He can do everything and is sooo vital to the clippers succes.
Derrick Rose is too high on the list like you said he missed many games. John Wall Before Kyrie only because He actually Made the Playoffs. What is E. Bled? From the Suns? Is he a 1 or 2? He should be on this list.
the editor is wack as hell ..he even rank is momma #1
Curry and Westbrook can’t be top 2 point guards when they led the league in turnovers, both averaging 3.8
I wouldn’t put Westbrook even in the top 5 AS a point guard. He’s a remarkable player, but very short when coming to the PG position. Tons of turnovers and lack of team organisation. He would do an excellent shooting guard in my opinion though.
little late, but why in the world are we even putting Westbrook as a point when we know he should have been moved to the 2 from day one? Also there has only been one of these top 20 players where the NBA blocked a trade because they were scared of what the team might do and that was cb3, #i’mjustsaying….
bull i think Damian lillard should be no higher than number 6
Conley should be higher, Curry is definitely NOT the best PG in the league, but TOP 20 player for sure… Westbrook.. well now we will see how good he really is with Durant out and he is not even top 5 PG for me. My Top 3: cp3, rondo, wall.
This is a joke….Curry the best POINT GUARD in the NBA? Not a chance, I think we all saw that this summer with his team USA play. Not to mention Rondo, who not for nothing was 3 rebound short of a triple double with a recovering hand, is ranked 10th….I guess if you knew better you’d do better though right?
I discredit west brook for being third, hes good in ball handling but doesn’t make plays and very bad team player. For me it should be Paul, Parker, Curry.
Wow, this is the first list I agree with. I’d say Tony Parker is the most difficult to field. There’s a great argument that he’s the best pg in the NBA, and by other standards, he may not even be a top-5. But he plays the game the way it should be played and is consistently great when it matters. If Westbrook weren’t hurt/injury prone I’d say he’s #1. Regardless of his shooting percentage, he breaks down defenses and gets to the line, and if he misses at the rim, he does so in a way that collapses defenders on him and out of position to rebound so his teammates can clean up. He’s better at getting to the bucket than Durant, so I’d say he’s equally as important to OKC. CP3 is an illusion. He’s my favorite player but he’s all numbers. Chris doesn’t know how to win, he’s too careful. CP needs to shoot first and stop coddling his teammates. He needs to pick up the pace too but I think his knee is still residually bad because he ends up putting the Clippers in an awful half-court set that forces a swing or post-up game that doesn’t help his teammates. He’s also an over-rated defender. He gets stomped in almost every H2H with other elites. Lillard should be higher.
Derrick Rose when healthy is a problem.
CP3 > Rondo > Rose > Wall > Westbrook > Curry
lillard is way under ranked here, he is easily top 5
Jeff Teague is the Best #1
how is Teague 15th?
Adrian your brain dead to think curry can’t pass and isn’t a good defender ! Chris Paul is great but last year he was a disappointment in shooting and playing defense. Chris Paul is not even in the class of curry as to shooting combined with his passing ability and great improved defense curry is by far a better player. Chris Paul isn’t a better shooter than D Wade . Learn your basketball . You must think Westbrook is great shooter when in fact he sucks he just has that incredible athletic never stop way of playing but that will never win a ring and the last time I checked Wade has three and been there 5 times and the one time he met Westbrook and harden he destroyed them
John wall is not a clutch player and his shooting % isn’t cutting it and until he becomes effeciant he will never win a ring just like Lowry or Rondo who can’t shoot or make a layup on a regular basis. Jeff T to be rated high you must play great for more than 2 years. Lillard is great but he isn’t consistent yet to be rated high enough. Tony Parker is great but he can’t carry a team and isn’t a great defender.