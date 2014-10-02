The Top 20 Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

To survive in today’s NBA, you need a good point guard. You just do. Of the teams that finished last season with the eight best records, six of them either had an All-Star point guard or. The other two teams were the Indiana Pacers (who, without the stability that a good point guard brings, fell apart down the stretch) and the Houston Rockets (eliminated in the first round).

The point guard on a basketball court is like the quarterback on the gridiron. He’s the general, the leader, the boss.

The NBA in 2014 is littered with talented point guards. And just like the “Who’s the best quarterback in the NFL?” arguments, few NBA debates spark disagreement like the “Who’s the best point guard in the NBA?” debate does.

Delusional Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant fans notwithstanding, we’re all generally in agreement that James is, hands down, the best basketball player in the world. The point guard debate is a different monster. There are four or five different guys that, depending on whom you ask, can be considered the NBA’s alpha dog point guard.

The good news is that I’m here to finally settle the debate. Here are the NBA’s top 20 point guards.

20. Ricky Rubio

Let’s be clear: Ricky Rubio should be better than the 20th-best point guard in the league. As evidenced by his unmatched passing flair, he has rare talent – talent that most NBA point guards don’t have. He also plays better defense (he averaged 2.3 steals per game last season) than most.

But until Rubio develops a jump shot, he won’t crack the top 15 at the position. He shot only 38 percent from the field last season. 38 percent! I’m pretty sure I could shoot 38 percent!

Actually though, Ricky, work on that jump shot.

19. Michael Carter-Williams

MCW had quite the rookie season, for which he was deservedly named the Rookie of the Year. He had per game averages of 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, making him only the third player ever (the others being Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson) to average at least 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists as a rookie. And if you’re in the same sentence as Magic and The Big O, you’re probably doing something right.

18. Kemba Walker

It took Kemba a year or two before hitting his NBA stride, but he’s quickly developing into a nice player. He can score, his shot is much better than it was three years ago, he defends well, and he’s steadily improving as a passer.

Michael Jordan is on the verge of creating something special in Charlotte, and Kemba is certainly a reason why.

