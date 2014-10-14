Raptors’ Bruno Caboclo Shows Off Insane Length By Blocking Three-Pointer

Sequences like this are surely what Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri had in mind when he shocked the basketball world by selecting unknown Brazilian teenager Bruno Caboclo with the 20th pick of June’s draft. And though Caboclo – the youngest player in the NBA – will likely be showing off his crazy blend of length and coordination in the D-League at times this season, this play surely Raptors fans excited about the future holds for their international mystery man.
Wow.
Forget the leak-out dunk, though it does show nice basic basketball instincts. The amazing thing here is that Caboclo jumps at a basic stand-still approximately 16-feet from the basket yet still manages to deflect Pablo Prigioni’s three-point attempt. Just another benefit of a 7-7 wingspan on a 6-9 forward with perimeter skills.
Caboclo won’t be a fixture for the Raptors this season – he’s simply too green from strength, skills, and understanding perspectives. His raw tools, though, certainly suggest a player that has two-way star potential. Suffice it to say, we can’t wait to watch the kid grow over the next several seasons.
(H/T r/nba)
In Masai we trust.
Always pick a young freak of nature at 20
He just turned 19. He was the youngest kid in the draft.
He was picked at the 20th pick in the NBA Draft, he wasn’t referring to his age, genius.
He’s this impressive even though he’s still “2 years away from being 2 years away”. Go Raptors!!
I think he could crack the rotation as early as next year. He just needs to get bigger and improve his english. He played better than Ross in 13 minutes, than Ross 28.
If he puts some weight on and adds strength, he can crack the rotation in a James Johnson type role, defense oriented and full court offense next season. I don’t see him being a significant cog until his third season, by then he will have developed his Ball IQ and his fundementals to the point that he can be a key player on the bench or even start as a bigger Terrence Ross who can defend his own position better.
Everything I wanted to say has been said, but I will add that I didn’t think much of the pick at first, but the more I see of him, the more I understand why the scouts and Ujiri went with him at 20. Can only hope he gets more floor time to build his confidence up.