Raptors’ Bruno Caboclo Shows Off Insane Length By Blocking Three-Pointer

Sequences like this are surely what Toronto Raptors GM Masai Ujiri had in mind when he shocked the basketball world by selecting unknown Brazilian teenager Bruno Caboclo with the 20th pick of June’s draft. And though Caboclo – the youngest player in the NBA – will likely be showing off his crazy blend of length and coordination in the D-League at times this season, this play surely Raptors fans excited about the future holds for their international mystery man.

Wow.

Forget the leak-out dunk, though it does show nice basic basketball instincts. The amazing thing here is that Caboclo jumps at a basic stand-still approximately 16-feet from the basket yet still manages to deflect Pablo Prigioni’s three-point attempt. Just another benefit of a 7-7 wingspan on a 6-9 forward with perimeter skills.

Caboclo won’t be a fixture for the Raptors this season – he’s simply too green from strength, skills, and understanding perspectives. His raw tools, though, certainly suggest a player that has two-way star potential. Suffice it to say, we can’t wait to watch the kid grow over the next several seasons.

(H/T r/nba)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.