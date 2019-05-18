Getty Image

The Bucks took another big leap closer to the NBA Finals on Friday night with a dominant 125-103 win in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series and send the Raptors back to Toronto scratching their heads and wondering what went wrong.

It was over almost before it started, as Milwaukee raced out to a huge first-quarter lead, and despite a couple of abbreviated Toronto runs in the second half, it was mostly academic from there.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 30 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists, and he set the tone early with a couple of grown-man moves to the basket just to remind everybody that he’s a virtually unstoppable force of nature when he gets that deep into the lane.