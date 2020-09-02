Three Takeaways From The Celtics’ Comeback Game 2 Win Over The Raptors

The Boston Celtics took Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors, 112-94, on Sunday, drawing first blood in a highly-anticipated series between two teams with legitimate aspirations of winning the Eastern Conference. Tuesday afternoon marked Game 2, and despite entering the fourth trailing by eight, Boston came out on top, 102-99.

Now, Toronto finds itself in an 0-2 hole to an Eastern Conference foe for the second postseason in a row, while Boston is two games away from returning to the conference finals. But before what should be a scintillating Game 2, we took a quick look back on what we just witnessed.

Jayson Tatum is that dude

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart struggled to get much going from the field for three quarters. Jaylen Brown started hot but cooled off and scored five points over the final three frames. Save for a first half explosion by Robert Williams, Boston’s big men didn’t exactly give them all that much of a scoring punch.

Fortunately for them, they have Jayson Tatum, who is in the conversation for being the best offensive player in the Eastern Conference. Heck, when he plays like he did on Tuesday, Tatum very well may deserve to be at the top of the list.

The All-Star forward was a smooth operator all night, scoring a game-high 34 points on 8-for-17 shooting, hitting four of his seven attempts from deep, and connecting on all 14 of his free throw attempts. To add to that, Tatum pulled down eight rebounds, doled out a team-high six assists, and played his increasingly usual brand of physical defense that can seem awfully tough to break down.

Jayson Tatum was locked in for Game 2 🔒 34 Pts

14-14 FT

8 Reb

6 Ast pic.twitter.com/ggZKVFYeEu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2020

All the other stuff that he does is legitimately really impressive, and outside of his rebounding, the fact that he is able to find ways to contribute to winning basketball besides scoring is something that didn’t seem guaranteed when he was first coming into the league. But he’s still refined all of that stuff, and man, can he really score the ball. Tatum can do a little bit of everything – he’s a wonderful pull up player, he can catch and shoot, he can take dudes off the bounce, and there is no area of the court where he can’t get buckets. Boston legitimately has a shot at winning the East, something that is, in large part, due to what Tatum can do every night.

SMARF

There’s some sort of talismanic quality about Marcus Smart. It’s impossible to totally define, but he really is this team’s heart and soul, and even when he is not having his best game, he finds ways to leave an impact and help the Celtics play winning basketball. The other funny thing about this is that Smart seems to have this inherent sense of the moment and when Boston seem to be able to do that little something extra in the pursuit of picking up a win.