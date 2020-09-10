Aside from the Celtics blowout win in Game 5, the Raptors Celtics series has been a highly competitive and entertaining one, and it’s fitting that it will go the full seven games. Game 6 was a microcosm of the entire series as a whole, with both defenses shining, each team going on runs to seemingly take control and then giving it back, and two overtime periods filled with big shots, great defensive effort, and even some refereeing controversy.

In the end, the Raptors emerged victorious with a 125-122 win, following the lead of Kyle Lowry, who had 33 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals to force Game 7. It was arguably the best game of the playoffs thus far, which given the level of play in Orlando is a high bar to clear, with incredible shot-making and defense from both teams. With Game 7 ahead on Friday night, we’ll look at three takeaways from a thrilling Game 6.

1. Kyle Lowry is incredible

The Raptors offense was dreadful for much of the first half. They couldn’t get anything going, Pascal Siakam continued to struggle mightily from inside and out, and things looked dire as Boston ran out to an early advantage. However, in the third quarter it was Toronto’s backcourt that took over. Fred VanVleet got hot with a few three-pointers and then Kyle Lowry took over the rest of the way, hitting some incredibly difficult threes, attacking the Celtics defense downhill to create for himself and others, and putting the Raptors up for good with a ridiculous turnaround jumper in the post on Kemba Walker.

Relive Kyle Lowry's CLUTCH jumper to seal the @Raptors 2OT W and force a GAME 7 on Friday at 9:00pm/et on TNT!#NBAPlayoffs #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/d0RrsMv90h — NBA (@NBA) September 10, 2020

Lowry (33 PTS) delivers a clutch performance to force a Game 7 👏 pic.twitter.com/ML3X0Ddykj — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 10, 2020

It’s clear who is the most important player on this team, with all due respect to Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam’s abilities. The Raptors have to put the ball in Lowry’s hands — something they inexplicably didn’t do on key late possessions out of timeouts both in the fourth quarter and overtime — and let him make the decisions late. VanVleet hit some big shots in the third, but also took some horrific heaves down the stretch trying to be the hero. Siakam couldn’t buy a bucket aside from a very helpful baseline jumper in double overtime, and he likely needs to be tasked with doing less ball-handling if he’s going to press as much as he did late amid his struggles scoring.

Lowry was the one, unsurprisingly, that was more than ready to takeover and bring some calm to the frenetic energy of this game for the Raptors. They’ll need that again in Game 7, but hopefully Nick Nurse recognizes that and calls his number more in key moments.

2. Marcus Smart will do whatever it takes

Jaylen Brown dominated early, before waning late, scoring 31 points on 30 shot attempts, with 21 of those coming in the first half. Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, as he hit some huge shots, but did have six turnovers including a few very costly ones in the overtime periods. Daniel Theis was excellent with 18 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-11 shooting, but no one had a greater impact on this game for Boston than Marcus Smart.