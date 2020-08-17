Gather round if you love to cry! The Toronto Raptors pulled out all the stops in advance of tip-off to their Game 1 series against the Brooklyn Nets, because if the NBA won’t give you the 1st Round Playoff broadcast schedule deserving of a Champion, you are inclined, nay, obligated, to turn your matinee game into a dramatic a spectacle as possible.

To start, Canadian singer Jessie Reyez strapped in at the edge of the viewing platform of the CN Tower, to sing the national anthem 1,814 feet over the city of Toronto. Just a real, honest to god, why the heck not moment and now part of our national heritage, much like these moments:

Not to take away from the physics of the spectacle and talent of Reyez, but watching every player on Toronto’s roster mouth, “Wow” as they kneeled to watch was reason enough to bring the format back for every playoff game going forward.

Then, as if expectations were not TOWERING enough, Toronto took a cue from the Phoenix Suns and had the families of the Raptors starting lineup announce them.

Marc Gasol’s two extremely cute kids kicked it off. His daughter flatly introducing him as, “My daddy Marc Gasol” while his son, perhaps remembering some practice takes leading up to this, echoed in the epitome of a baby voice (he is a baby), “Mahwk Gahsowl.”

Next up was one of Pascal Siakam’s brothers, James, turning the acoustics of an empty apartment into near arena-esque volumes. Then came OG Anunoby’s brother in what we now understand to be the familial Anunoby deadpan.