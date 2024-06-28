The Raptors Will Sign Immanuel Quickley To A $175 Million Deal

The Toronto Raptors shifted their focus towards the future last season, trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to pave the way for Scottie Barnes to take a central role. In return, they brought in Bruce Brown, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, along with draft capital, and the latter of those entered this summer as a restricted free agent. Quickley was a bright spot for Toronto after arriving from New York in the Anunoby deal, averaging 18.6 points and 6.8 assists per game, while hitting 39.5 percent of his threes, in 38 games with the Raptors.

Re-signing Quickley, who brings some needed pace, spacing, and shot creation to this Toronto roster, had to be a priority for the Raptors after they got a max deal with Scottie Barnes done. The question was how much would Quickley get, and we got that answer on Friday when word broke he was signing a 5-year, $175 million deal with the Raptors.

Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million deal to return to the Toronto Raptors, league source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JEPnOyY5H5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 28, 2024

ESPN Sources: Guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Quickley arrived in trade with Knicks and established himself as a cornerstone player for Toronto. pic.twitter.com/7jtWabVxmr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

That is a handsome contract for a guy that was in a sixth man role a year ago, and it’s clear the Raptors view him as their long-term starting point guard. If he can continue growing into that role and maintain the kind of three-point percentage he shot a year ago, the Raptors might end up with some great value out of this deal. With Quickley and Barnes agreeing to new 5-year deals, Barrett and Jakob Poeltl under contract for three more years, and Gradey Dick entering the second year of his rookie deal, the Raptors hope they have the beginnings of a new core and that they’ll be able to skip the bottoming out process of rebuilding and get back to competing for a Play-In spot fairly soon.