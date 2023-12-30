The New York Knicks have been looking for a potential big swing on the trade market for quite some time. The Toronto Raptors have needed to figure out what the future holds for standout forward OG Anunoby, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two teams have decided to come together to execute a trade revolving around perhaps the best three-and-D wing in all of basketball.

Wojnarowski brings word that New York has, indeed, won the Anunoby sweepstakes, although it will cost them a pretty penny. The Knicks will acquire Anunoby and big man Precious Achiuwa in exchange for a package that includes R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a collection of draft picks.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z81TH1EexF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Z81TH1EexF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

News of the deal was confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Breaking: The Toronto Raptors are trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Rcr6FGhjyc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2023

Both Wojnarowski and Charania report that New York will not have to dig deep into its collection of draft picks, as the team is going to send a single second-round selection to Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring a New York 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Rj8sBnmBV1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2023

The Knicks are trading RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and one second-round pick to the Raptors for OG Anunoby, sources said. https://t.co/0z3pGcqd5e — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2023

It’s a big move for the Raptors, which sit at 12-19 on the year and have long held the reputation of being a team that would rather lose a player in unrestricted free agency than get something back for them on the trade market. Now, all eyes are on what the future will hold for Pascal Siakam, who is also slated to become a free agent at the end of the year.