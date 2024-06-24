scottie barnes
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: Scottie Barnes Will Sign A 5-Year Max Extension With The Raptors Worth Up To $270 Million

The Toronto Raptors traded their two highest-profile players during this past season, as Pascal Siakam was sent to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby became a member of the New York Knicks. The message clearly was that this is Scottie Barnes‘ team, and now, the Raptors are making the sort of financial commitment to Barnes which backs up that sentiment.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Barnes plans to sign a 5-year max extension to remain in Toronto, and while we’ll have to wait and see how much money he ends up getting on this deal, it could end up being worth $270 million. Wojnarowski went on to note that Barnes will have to wait until July 6 to put pen to paper on the contract.

Barnes has one more year on his rookie deal before this will go into effect ahead of the 2025-26 season. The league’s Rookie of the Year back in 2022, Barnes is coming off of the best season of his career, one which saw him earn his first All-Star nod as an injury replacement. The former Florida State standout averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 34.9 minutes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from behind the three-point line before his season came to a premature end in early March due to a hand fracture.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors