pascal siakam
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Pacers Will Acquire Pascal Siakam For Three First Rounders And Bruce Brown

In the aftermath of OG Anunoby’s trade to the New York Knicks, all eyes north of the border were on what the Toronto Raptors would do with Pascal Siakam. An unrestricted free agent at the end the this season and someone who reportedly wants to test the market, Siakam is the latest player who the Raptors risked losing for nothing.

The rumor mill around a potential Siakam trade began really churning in recent weeks, with talks between the Raptors and the Sacramento Kings apparently getting off the ground before eventually falling apart. But on Tuesday, we got some clarity on the Siakam situation, as Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that a deal was taking shape between the Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. And one day later the trade finally happened, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Toronto and Indiana came to terms on a trade that would send Bruce Brown and a trio of first-round picks to the Raptors. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans got pulled in on the deal.

The news was confirmed by Charania, who later detailed the picks going Toronto’s way.

It’s a steep price to pay for Siakam in the event he leaves in free agency, but it’s not hard to see how he’s a hand-in-glove fit in Indiana alongside Tyrese Haliburton. At the time of the trade, the Pacers sat at 23-17, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 4-seed.

