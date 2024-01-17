In the aftermath of OG Anunoby’s trade to the New York Knicks, all eyes north of the border were on what the Toronto Raptors would do with Pascal Siakam. An unrestricted free agent at the end the this season and someone who reportedly wants to test the market, Siakam is the latest player who the Raptors risked losing for nothing.

The rumor mill around a potential Siakam trade began really churning in recent weeks, with talks between the Raptors and the Sacramento Kings apparently getting off the ground before eventually falling apart. But on Tuesday, we got some clarity on the Siakam situation, as Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that a deal was taking shape between the Raptors and the Indiana Pacers. And one day later the trade finally happened, as Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Toronto and Indiana came to terms on a trade that would send Bruce Brown and a trio of first-round picks to the Raptors. Additionally, the New Orleans Pelicans got pulled in on the deal.

BREAKING: The Indiana Pacers are finalizing a trade to acquire All-Star F Pascal Siakam in a deal that will send Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors. New Orleans will be a third team in deal, sending Kira Lewis to the Raptors. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

Indiana is sending two 2024 first-rounders and a 2026 first to the Raptors, sources said. New Orleans sends a second-round pick to Indiana. https://t.co/xxaMY5dETc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2024

The news was confirmed by Charania, who later detailed the picks going Toronto’s way.

BREAKING: The Toronto Raptors are nearing a trade to send Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a package that includes Bruce Brown Jr. and three first first-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Il5cYXwqVv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

Details on the Pacers picks to Toronto, per sources: 2024: two first-rounders – one via Indiana and one via worst of OKC/Utah/ Houston/Clippers 2026: one first-rounder, protected 1-4 https://t.co/h6iTQ0MS2U — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 17, 2024

It’s a steep price to pay for Siakam in the event he leaves in free agency, but it’s not hard to see how he’s a hand-in-glove fit in Indiana alongside Tyrese Haliburton. At the time of the trade, the Pacers sat at 23-17, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 4-seed.