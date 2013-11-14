Rare Double-Backboard Block By Wizards’ John Wall

During San Antonio’s methodical, Borg-esque 92-79 victory tonight, John Wall was a brutal 5-of-19 from the field in 30 minutes of action. But he did double-swat a shot into the backboard when Patty Mills thought he had a clear layup.

Also, this over-the-head pass from backup Spurs point guard Nando De Colo highlights a seamlessly threaded pair of passes leading to a dunk. It’s so gorgeous we had to slow it down before showing it to you over and over again.

