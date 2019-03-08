Rasheed Wallace Will Become A High School Head Coach In North Carolina

03.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Basketball is better when Rasheed Wallace is doing something within the game, and fortunately, we have some good news on that front. Wallace, an NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 and a four-time All-Star who retired in 2013, will become a head coach at a high school in Durham, North Carolina.

Wallace will lead the Jordan High School program, starting on Friday, when he was introduced as the team’s coach. It’s not Wallace’s first coaching gig, but it is the first time that Wallace will be a head coach — during the 2013-14 campaign, Wallace served as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons. During Summer League that season, we got a Ball Don’t Lie from the bench, which was very good.

