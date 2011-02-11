Ray Allen makes NBA history, then Kobe Bryant makes Ray a victim

If we really thought Kobe Bryant is the most cold-hearted villain in professional sports and deserving of a role opposite Tobey Maguire in the next Spider-Man flick, here’s what we would have said happened last night: Kobe let Ray Allen have the first half, then spent the second half ruining Ray’s shining moment, then used the final minute to stick the proverbial rusty ice pick in Ray’s ribcage on national TV and in front of Ray’s girl and his Moms. But that’s only if we thought Kobe is really, truly cold like that. Surely everything that happened last night was mere coincidence … The story line going into Lakers/Celtics was Ray’s pursuit of Reggie Miller‘s all-time record for three-pointers. Ray took care of that early, tying Reggie eight minutes into the first quarter, then passing him a couple minutes later. Kobe was involved in the record-breaking shot: Either he let Ray have it, like Brett Favre let Michael Strahan have the single-season sack record, or Kobe just didn’t want his face and extended hand immortalized in the photo of Ray’s historic shot. Either way, Kobe was supposed to be guarding Ray and just watched him shoot … Ray scored 14 points in the first half as Boston went ahead by as much as 15, but then Kobe decided the Ray party had gone long enough. After taking just three shots before halftime, Kobe ran off five points in the blink of an eye to start the third quarter, and a couple jumpers later, the Lakers had the lead. Kobe began the fourth quarter on the bench, and when he checked in with five minutes remaining, L.A. was clinging to a three-point lead. Jumper, jumper, layup, and the lead was back to nine, then Kobe (23 pts) drew the defense and found Pau Gasol (20 pts, 10 rebs) for a wide-open bunny … With one minute left, Boston was down six and desperately needed a stop. It came down to Ray (20 pts) guarding Kobe at midcourt. Kobe wasted some clock, gave Ray a couple crossovers, and laced a jumper in his eye for the dagger. From his seat at the announce table, all Reggie could do was make that sound you make on the first bite of Grandma’s sweet potato pie … Post-game interview mistake: Asking Kobe for his thoughts on Ray breaking the record is like asking Bret Hart what he thinks of Shawn Michaels winning another WWE championship. When Craig Sager was asking that question, Kobe must have been thinking, “I hope he asks Ray what it means to him when I pass Kareem.” … Lamar Odom (10 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blks) and Gasol cracked heads late in the third quarter, opening a gash on Odom’s head without leaving a scratch on Gasol. “What is he, Iron Man?” Reggie asked. Pretty sure that’s the first time anyone has ever compared Pau to Iron Man …Read More>>
It’s not cold-hearted to want to win. It’s how you go about doing so that determines the class from the assholes. The Celtics (at least KG, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins, Rondo, Nate Robinson anyway)talk a lot of shit and good deal of them start shit too. If I were Kobe, I’d have guarded Ray hard to send them a message. The Celtics didn’t have sportsmanship in mind a couple of weeks ago when KG was wearing those Antas that had the all-time win-loss record between both teams. I like Ray but it’s a competition after all.
Kobe was just dicing the celtic defence for wide open shots.he coulda easily racked up a double double if cats hit shots.i can live with this it though if they bring effort for the whole 48 minutes.Go lakers !
Ray is one baaad motha@#$%^ ! Nothing wrong with that post game interview.The night was ray’s,in boston,breaking miller’s record.can’t knock that.Besides kobe absolutely wrecked the celts in the last 5 minutes.The classy thing was to bring up Ray’s record.
That denver game was the shootout I expected.Who knew afflalo was clutch like that ? One word to describe Melo’s game. Butter !! Stabbing the Mavs ans smiling the whole time..
…I do feel at this point his best years are past him and he needs to bow out gracefully.
He and his team were pretty much the team you didn’t want to see consistently, yet they could never win it all do to numerous excuses depending on who you talk to.
I feel if any coach ever came the closest to perfecting the pick and roll it was Sloany. In continuing to stay with what works, he continued to be successful, excellent and wonderful but not great in different regards, mainly because of not winning a championship.
Unfortunately that’s what success is based on for many in a big regard, and that will forever be the achilles heel for him.
Still he by far is and has been excellent, but it is time for Utah to bring in new blood, a new system and a few new players and for him to call it day, as he has had excellent years.
…bridesmaid and never a bride with Sloan. Granted he might have been the tops bridesmaid ever but still again many will say that despite all his triumphs he never won the war.
Personally I feel Deron is going to do well regardless of the system so to me that is mute too.
Look I ain’t saying Sloan didn’t take sh*t and turn it to sugar cause he did. I am just saying for me, it’s a new day and if once you don’t succeed try and try again, but come on he and Utah been trying for years and despite the many different reasons, from lack of great players, to they met Jordan and the market, he has not gotten to the top of the peak even if he has climbed the mountain more than many.
I like him and give him plenty of credit but I just think it’s time for a change…
I wrote that then …this is now. One way or the other it was time for a change, and the change will hurt, as they do, but still, it was past time for a move. Don’t wanna hear all neg talk on D. Will either, cause same folks bashing dude now was all on some oh he loves how Sloany coaches and it will always be gravy between them. Well apparently the gravy had LUMPS! Sloany will always be one of the greatest but it’s been time and I am glad that time has come.
And yes he did slap her on the ass after that interview but she didn’t trip.Im assuming it was consensual, but crazier things have happened in Denver.. :)
ass-slappin knows no gender long as you from the west coast. I’m more surprised that a Trojan let a Bruin slap that ass
congrats to ray, he was, and is, my favorite player growing up.
Tell me I’m not the only one glad to see the end of Jerry Sloan and his grouchy frown. I won’t miss that guy one bit.
lol..didnt even think about the trojans connection.
cant believe jerry sloan is done though.freakin crazy.
next up..gotta cruch the knicks.again.
ma bad. “crush”
What’s with breaking out another douchey WWE analogy? You guys equating that sh*t to what happens in a real sport rubbs me the wrong way. Frankly, if you are still watching that and are not 12 or inbred (or both)u should be embarrassed, or at the very least, not be broadcasting it to the world.
Hate the Celtics with a passion but props to Jesus for breaking the record. He looks damn good this season and is going to crush that thing before he’s done.
I have not met or have been remotely close to Jerry Sloan in person. But him resigning from the Jazz made me shed a tear.
Sloan made me appreciate basketball for what it truly is — a team game. To him, it was never about who was not with the team or what they did not have.
It was about playing hard every night, playing the game the right way, and executing. Tuck you jersey. Never bow you head. If the offense is not working, run back and play defense. Lessons in life that I take along.
Sloan used to its fullest extent whatever talent he had on the bench. I still remember that season when they had Carlos Arroyo, Mat Harpring, Greg Ostertag, Andrei Kirilenko, and DeShawn Stevenson as their starting unit. It finished with a 41-41 record.
Hats off to Phil Johnson also for being a loyal assistant coach and friend to the end. You do not find many people like that anymore.
As Sloan resigned, I am also moving my allegiance from the Utah Jazz and back to the Boston Celtics. I was a Boston fan right until the Big Three retired. Hope the Celtics fans in here welcome me.
Alf no more reasons why Dime should hire you? And props to Sloan and his team.
Congratulations Ray Allen.
This dime was great. At least a chuckle a minute….
Is the site still screwed for everyone else? It’s pretty annoying.
To me the biggest story in all of this was Reggie taking it like a good sport, due was so relaxed and genuinely happy for Ray. nice to see.
Boston is so banged up its not even funny, we need to sign some guys on like 10 day contracts just to keep afloat until we can get everyone back, last night was ridiculous.
Seemed to me from watching the game that Kobe wasn’t letting Ray have his night but that Kobe yet again decided he didn’t feel like playing all night long.
I hope when he told Odom he wanted to be better than MJ he laughed afterward as if he just told a great joke. Imagine His Airness not getting up for a full game against a rival… you can’t.
Congrats to Ray. He’s a class act and one of the top shooters of all time. It’s time someone changed his name to “The Textbook”.
@Poppi Gee, do you keep word documents of all your posts so you can bring them up years later? haha
I’m sure someone must have posted this by now, but here’s my new favourite website. [www.didthecavswinlastnight.com]
Even Tobey Maguire isn’t in the next Spider-Man flick.
Kobe giving ray a freebie 3 point shot for the record? That’s pretty cold in it’s own right. I’m not saying it puts some sort of asterisk on it, but it definitely takes some shine off of the trey that broke the record.
It doesn’t and like dime said I doubt kobe wants to be in that record breaking pic.
@simon. haha…great website, made my day.
Too many people must have missed the shot. The Celtics got a steal, had the numbers going the other way, Ray ALlen ran to his spot, The Gooch came right down the lane to keep both defender occupied, Rondo made the correct play, aside from the 2 Lakers back on D, Fisher and Odom I think. Ray just hit the 3. NO OTHER LAKER CAME PASS HALFCOURT. Not like they would have done anything about it anyway. Stop saying Kobe gave him the record. At that point in the game the Lakers were getting out hustled.
To sum it up, Ray Allen hit a transition 3 and Kobe was a good 40 feet away. No Laker was within 10 feet. Not because they didn’t want to be Bryon Russled but because there was nothing they could do about it. A well executed play.
Asking Kobe for his thoughts on Ray breaking the record is like asking Bret Hart what he thinks of Shawn Michaels winning another WWE championship. When Craig Sager was asking that question, Kobe must have been thinking, “I hope he asks Ray what it means to him when I pass Kareem” love the WWE reference and the next shit was funny too!
I think they are talkin about the one that tied the record yeah the next one was on a fast break
I didn’t know Ray Allen had more than one mother. That’s crazy!
Site is still jacked up, seriously? The entire week?
Kobe killed them in the 4th, Cs missed shots and Pierce throwing it away with a wide open Rondo on his way to the basket was Roethlisberger missing Wallace in the SB all over again!
Ray Ray looked gassed in the 2nd half missing that short bunny and some open Js, still think Cs have them in a 7 game series.
Would suck to be a All Star PG and the coach calling EVERY play down the court but Sloan always had his team ready to play and were fundamentally sound.
Kobe, why do you have to be cruel like that? :-)
Huge win for LA last night, they needed that regardless of what they may say. Bynum isnt going anywhere for now, that is a completely different team when he is engaged and providing a physical inside prescence.
Normally Boston shoots the lights out at home against LA but they were off last night and Kobe came up big late. Odom had another strong effort in the second half when they needed a jolt from their second unit. Now with a satisfying win I would not be surprised to see them sweep the rest of this road trip.
Watching how melo scores with ease last night it is very exciting to imagine him and Kobe running roughshod on the wing. Melo will take and make any shot, at times it seems somehow that LA is missing a scoring jolt when Kobe is not at his best and that is what Melo can bring. Watching Bynum beast last night though I think LA is fine as is, especially when they get Barnes back healthy.
Another big game in the Garden tonight, how many will Kobe go for!?
Celtics had a fast break, Kobe and Ray running down, Kobe crosses the freethrow line but Ray hangs back, Kobe turns and looks at him as if to recovery and challenge him, but then realizes the moment and turns his back as if he was preparing for a rebound.
I think Kobe saw the opportunity to let him break the record early in the game. Better to celebrate at the end of the 1st quarter then it be a distraction late in the game. This was a must win for LA. Good decision by Kobe. Congrats to Ray Ray.
I was on the same thought train as DIME..
Why Kobe gotta freak them like that??? lmao but u knew he was going to hit up Ray Ray like that.. i saw that shit comin a mile away.. even if we lost we knew Kobe wasnt about to let Ray get him like that..
Good game from Bynum.. just gotta get his legs back AND KNOW HIS ROLE.. He started sulking when he didnt get the ball one possession in the 4th and that shit DIRECTLY led to a turnover.. Please dont turn into a malcontent.. hes too valuable and hes got 3-4 years before he can even sniff the 2nd option spot..
Gasol gettin his black swan on as well
So does this mean everyones going to shut up until the playoffs?? I doubt.. u saw Kobes postgame with Sager.. he was smirking talkin about proving shit to themselves.. he was really saying
“we had to prove to you guys we could beat an elite team to SHUT EVERYONE THE FUCK UP”
Damn in the last 11 games including playoffs the team who has won the rebounds has won the game between the L’s and C’s..
Crazy stat.. shows how evenly matched those 2 teams are..
thats usually the way it goes (isnt it????) the team with the most rebounds almost always gets the win. no?
Then how did the Suns used to win all those games?? lol
I think rebounds decide the game if 2 top tier defensive teams are going at it..
But thats not ALWAYS the case.. for 11 straight meetings to be decided by boards isnt a usual occurence..
lakeshow
thats why i said most of the time and that explains how the suns kept losing them in the playoffs (but i dont think it was rebounds cuz with their defense there wasnt much left to rebound). now 0-2 vs the spurs (i know it has nothing to do with anything but just wanted to throw it out there hehehe)
Wonder if Melo is not feeling the love. The game last night showed why Melo wouldn’t make the Lakers better but probably more vunerable. All week everybody has been saying they wouldn’t trade Bynum for Melo, the Lakers have a better chance of 3peating with Bynum, their frontline is a big reason for their success.
@Simon lol good suggestion, but naw just hit the search engine up with key words and it will take you back…back into tiiiime lol.
Hey ya gotta amen yourself sometimes lol.
I knew we wouldnt go through with that trade simply because our MAIN strength is our length and size..
Dropping Bynum turns that strength damn near into weakness with a thin Gasol and a lightweight thin Odom.. Odom’s got decent D (when he wants too) but he cant bang with a C no way..
yeah yeah yeah.. we’ll see u guys in the WCF.. rebounds or not we takin that series lol
Wow got some lengthy comments going on today!
I think the answer to that question is a resounding yes now,
LMAO at the Cavs celebrating a win like they won a championship XD
Congratulations to ray allen for that record-setting night, too bad they lost though. Like the security guard said to Kobe “See you in June”.