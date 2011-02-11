Ray Allen makes NBA history, then Kobe Bryant makes Ray a victim

02.11.11
If we really thought Kobe Bryant is the most cold-hearted villain in professional sports and deserving of a role opposite Tobey Maguire in the next Spider-Man flick, here’s what we would have said happened last night: Kobe let Ray Allen have the first half, then spent the second half ruining Ray’s shining moment, then used the final minute to stick the proverbial rusty ice pick in Ray’s ribcage on national TV and in front of Ray’s girl and his Moms. But that’s only if we thought Kobe is really, truly cold like that. Surely everything that happened last night was mere coincidence … The story line going into Lakers/Celtics was Ray’s pursuit of Reggie Miller‘s all-time record for three-pointers. Ray took care of that early, tying Reggie eight minutes into the first quarter, then passing him a couple minutes later. Kobe was involved in the record-breaking shot: Either he let Ray have it, like Brett Favre let Michael Strahan have the single-season sack record, or Kobe just didn’t want his face and extended hand immortalized in the photo of Ray’s historic shot. Either way, Kobe was supposed to be guarding Ray and just watched him shoot … Ray scored 14 points in the first half as Boston went ahead by as much as 15, but then Kobe decided the Ray party had gone long enough. After taking just three shots before halftime, Kobe ran off five points in the blink of an eye to start the third quarter, and a couple jumpers later, the Lakers had the lead. Kobe began the fourth quarter on the bench, and when he checked in with five minutes remaining, L.A. was clinging to a three-point lead. Jumper, jumper, layup, and the lead was back to nine, then Kobe (23 pts) drew the defense and found Pau Gasol (20 pts, 10 rebs) for a wide-open bunny … With one minute left, Boston was down six and desperately needed a stop. It came down to Ray (20 pts) guarding Kobe at midcourt. Kobe wasted some clock, gave Ray a couple crossovers, and laced a jumper in his eye for the dagger. From his seat at the announce table, all Reggie could do was make that sound you make on the first bite of Grandma’s sweet potato pie … Post-game interview mistake: Asking Kobe for his thoughts on Ray breaking the record is like asking Bret Hart what he thinks of Shawn Michaels winning another WWE championship. When Craig Sager was asking that question, Kobe must have been thinking, “I hope he asks Ray what it means to him when I pass Kareem.” … Lamar Odom (10 pts, 12 rebs, 3 blks) and Gasol cracked heads late in the third quarter, opening a gash on Odom’s head without leaving a scratch on Gasol. “What is he, Iron Man?” Reggie asked. Pretty sure that’s the first time anyone has ever compared Pau to Iron Man …Read More>>

