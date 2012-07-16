Ray Allen Took Out An Ad In The Boston Globe To Thank Celtics Fans

Ray Allen’s time in Boston is over, and the backlash hasn’t exactly been friendly thanks to his arrival in Miami. Allen, for his part, has always been a standup guy, and he put that on display by taking out a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe. Here’s the ad, in full.

Underneath a picture of Allen donning a Celtics uniform, he writes:

“Dear Celtics Fans, for the past five years, my family and I took great pride in calling Boston home. We have loved living in this city, being members of the Celtics family and being part of your community. These memories will be cherished forever. From my heart, THANK YOU Boston for this incredible journey. Ray Allen #20.”

A classy move, as is expected, and hopefully Celtics fans take this for what it is: an honest letter of appreciation.

What do you think of this gesture by Ray Allen?

