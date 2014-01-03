Ray Allen Turns Back The Clock, Skies For The Dunk Plus The Foul

People often forget, especially since Ray Allen became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, but as a younger man, he was a spry, athletic shooting guard, someone who could get to the rim in a hurry after coming out of Connecticut. While his shot has always been a study in fluidity and repetition, his explosiveness was a large part of his game in his early 20’s. That athleticism showed itself again tonight when the 38-year-old future Hallâ€”of-Famer threw down the one-handed slam plus the foul against the visiting Warriors.

Early in the second quarter, Dwyane Wade got the steal when Kent Bazemore tried the entry pass to Harrison Barnes. The ensuing break ended with Wade finding the trailing Allen. But instead of Ray’s trademark transition three â€” usually from the short corner, or the wing â€” Allen was filling the lane, and slammed the ball over Bazmore for the bucket plus the foul.

You can almost see the Heat holding their breath on the bench to make sure Allen is OK before they smile and clap for the finish. Ray might be nearing 40, but Jesus Shuttlesworth can still get up to finish.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just think about what we’ll see when he’s actually wearing the movie moniker?

Despite Ray’s trip in the time machine, the Heat were upset at home by the Dubs, 123-114.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.