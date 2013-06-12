Red Bull Midnight Run: Getting Up With D.C.’s Best

Season two ofkicked off June 1 with the first stop in Washington D.C. The District had a strong group of talent show up including a few familiar faces and a ton of new ones. [ Check out the top plays from D.C. here

After the action, we were able to catch up with Donte Briscoe, a newbie to Red Bull Midnight Run and relatively new to the game of basketball in general. We were also able to sit down with Corey Almond, a returning player from the D.C. squad that lost to Chicago in the Red Bull Midnight Run Finals last year. Both guys were stand out players from Round 1, so we caught up with them to ask a few questions about their playing experience and D.C. basketball.

Donte Briscoe



Dime: How did you get started playing basketball?

Donte Briscoe: I started at Fairmont Heights high school in Prince George’s County, Maryland. I didn’t start playing basketball until my 10th grade year of high school. Once I started developing a love for the game, I started working out with a trainer by the name of Torres Brown who was actually training Kevin Durant at the time as well. He helped me get started.

Dime: That’s a pretty late start. What took you so long to pick up a ball?

D.B: I didn’t always love the game of basketball. Mr. Brown really helped me develop a passion for the game in high school. So after I began playing I just fell in love with it. Golf was my first love. Instead of taking golf scholarships I ended up going to Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa. to play basketball, and I’ve just been playing ever since.

Dime: So you chose to give up Golf for basketball?

D.B: Yes.

Dime: Did Torres Brown advise you to make that decision or was it something you decided you wanted to do on your own?

D:B Torres Brown definitely helped me. He’s the one that made me the basketball player I am. Due to the fact that my father died when I was two years old, I never really had a role model. So working with him I just continued to develop my game from 10th grade all the way until I left for Allegheny.

Dime: So right now what are your main goals going forward?

D.B: Actually I’m trying to make my way to go overseas. Right now I have a twin brother, two sisters, my mother, two nieces and two nephews. Right now they’re not being taken care of the way they really should be so I just want to use basketball as a way to give back to them.

Dime: How do you feel Red Bull Midnight Run can help you get where you want to go?

D.B: Red Bull Midnight Run can help me because playing against people with different games and different abilities helps me get better. The competition aspect of it really interests me. Just having the opportunity to play against the best players from each city makes me hungry to see how I stack up against the competition. I want to use it as a way to gauge myself and get better. It’ll help me open my eyes on what I need to work on to eventually achieve my goal.

Dime: Do you play in any Summer Leagues?

D.B: Yeah I play at Watts almost every year and I’ve played in the Goodman League a couple times. Summer League ball is much different than playing regulation basketball. But it definitely helps me develop my toughness and work on my one on one game. Playing without structure helps you develop your mentality.

Dime: From what you saw here in D.C., do you think this group has what it takes to compete for a title again this year?

Absolutely. I just feel as though everyone should bring their talent together. Out here, everyone is so quick to compare themselves to the next guy. Everyone wants to be better than the next player. But at the end of the day, basketball is a team game. As ball players from D.C, sometimes we tend to make it all about ourselves. I think if we can put together the right group of guys that are willing to bring everything they have to offer to the table and achieve a common goal I think we can win it all. There’s no doubt that we have the talent, we just have to put it all together.

