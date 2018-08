If you need something to match Reebok‘s awesome old school/new school Q96, they have you covered. Today, they unveiled two t-shirts — red/white and blue/white — to match the sneaker that took it’s inspiration from the original Question from Allen Iverson.

They’ll be retailing for $25 and will be available at Reebok.com. Check out the images below for a closer look at the Q96 and stick with Dime for more info.