Reebok Classic Introduces Cinco de Mayo Colorway For The Rail

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.05.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic gave us a look at a Cinco de Mayo-inspired colorway of The Rail sneaker, available now in limited quantities for $85. The shoe is only being released in grade school sizing and can be found now at key retailers including Finish Line, Eastbay and Reebok.com.

The sneaker features a black base with yellow and magenta paneling, as well as light orange laces and green branding. Stay tuned for more info and check out detailed images of the shoe below.

What do you think?

