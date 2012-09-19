Reebok Is Re-Releasing The Most Iconic Allen Iverson Sneaker Ever

Known as both his “Crossover” shoe and as The “Blue Tip’s,” these Questions were worn during Iverson’s legendary 1996-1997 rookie season. They’ll release one time to retailers such as Jimmy Jazz, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Walters, Shiekhs, Shoe Palace, Active Athlete, Shoe City, Expressions and City Sports.

We still have some HUGE Iverson fans at Dime, so if you see us in the street sometime soon, expect to see these on our feet.

Hit page 2 to see videos of Iverson talking about the performance and legacy of the shoe…