Reebok Is Re-Releasing The Most Iconic Allen Iverson Sneaker Ever

Huh? His most iconic ever? Recently, we saw Reebok Classics re-release a few of Allen Iverson‘s greatest sneakers ever – the Question with the red tips, as well as the Answer IV. But AI’s signature move, the double crossover on Michael Jordan, happened while he was rocking these joints, and now we know these will be releasing in limited quantities on Oct. 5 for $125.
Known as both his “Crossover” shoe and as The “Blue Tip’s,” these Questions were worn during Iverson’s legendary 1996-1997 rookie season. They’ll release one time to retailers such as Jimmy Jazz, Villa, City Gear, DTLR, Walters, Shiekhs, Shoe Palace, Active Athlete, Shoe City, Expressions and City Sports.
We still have some HUGE Iverson fans at Dime, so if you see us in the street sometime soon, expect to see these on our feet.
