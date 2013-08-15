Reebok Unveils Return Of The Shaq Attaq In Original Colorway

After the success of the original Reebok Shaq Attaq re-release earlier this year, Reebok Classic is bringing another heavy hitter to the plate: the lesser known black/azure blue colorway. This particular sneaker was rarely seen on-court during‘s heyday and is making its first release appearance in over 20 years. Originally released as an “away” colorway to complement Orlando’s black and blue pinstripe uniforms, this shoe features a black upper and an azure blue accent on the heel.

Releasing August 30 at key retailers Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, DTLR, Shieks, Champs, Shoe Palace, and Reebok.com in limited quantities for $160, this version of the Shaq Attaq is definitely going to be hyped. Stay tuned to Dime for more details.

