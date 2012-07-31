Reebok X Basquiat Fall/Winter Collaboration

Launching this August, the Reebok and Basquiat Fall/Winter Collaboration includes three new awesome designs for the Pump Omni Lite HLS, SL Berlin and the Tennis Vulc Low. Working with Swizz Beatz to celebrate Reebok’s seven year relationship with the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, the collaboration was meant to stay true to the classic sneaker silhouettes made famous by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

The Pump Omni Lite HLS will retail for $150 and is a reinterpretation of the original Pump Omni Lite. It is both lighter and modernized than the original, and yet still features awesome technology like 3D Ultralite, Pump and Hexalite.

Retailing at $110, and with a White/black/tin grey/flash red/club blue colorway, the second sneaker, the SL Berlin, is meant to be a lifestyle shoe. It includes thick, red laces, and design details such as a grey contrast outsole and a low profile. All-day traction is provided through the herringbone sole.

The White/tin grey/rivet grey/club blue Tennis Vulc Low will be available for $85, and was created because Jean-Michel Basquiat’s father, Gerard Basquiat, is an avid tennis fan. The sneaker includes a 3D screen printed graphic and suede cross check and side stripes, as well as a faux-vulc outsole that provides flexibility.

The entire collection will be available in August at Footaction stores.

