Reebok ZigTech Slash – Deuce Bello Player Exclusive

After checking out the Reebok ZigTech Slash designed by top high school recruit (and John Wall‘s close friend) Quincy Miller, peep the version customized by Miller’s future Baylor teammate, Deuce Bello. Wonder if he’ll try and wear these during the McDonald’s All-American Game…

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.