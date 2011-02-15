Reebok ZigTech Slash – John Wall All-Star Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.15.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

A few weeks ago, we showed you the top 10 finalists in the Reebok ZigTech Slash design contest, where John Wall would pick his favorite from the group to wear in the Rookie Challenge. Today, Wall made his decision, and designer Dylan Stratton will be flying out to L.A. with a friend to see him in action. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

