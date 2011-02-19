Reebok ZigTech Slash – Limited Edition “All-Star” Pack

The last time Reebok had a limited edition release of the Reebok ZigTech Slash for John Wall, you could say things got a little crazy. Tomorrow morning, they’re doing it again, this time releasing 12 pairs of the limited edition “All-Star” colorway of the shoe designed by Dylan Stratton. And after tonight’s 12-point and record 22-assist MVP performance in the Rookie Challenge, you might want to get in line now.

The shoes will be on sale at 10:00am tomorrow at the Foot Locker in the Beverly Center, retailing for $124.99. Also, last time we checked, there were 70 pairs also available on Reebok.com.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.