Reebok ZigTech Slash – Quincy Miller Player Exclusive

After checking out the Reebok ZigTech Slash designed for John Wall‘s All-Star Weekend debut, it appears other people have been taking advantage of the option to customize their kicks. Most notably, top high school recruit (and Wall’s friends) Quincy Miller. Maybe it’s the Baylor colorway (where he’s headed next year), or maybe it’s his “Miller Time” signature detailed on the back, but either way I could get down. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

