Reggie Jackson’s time with the Los Angeles Clippers came to an end at the NBA trade deadline, as the team sent the veteran guard to the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that landed them Mason Plumlee. It was reported shortly after the trade got announced that Jackson and the Hornets would eventually come to terms on a contract buyout that would let him suit up for a team with postseason aspirations, and on Saturday night, we learned that Jackson will return to the Western Conference as the member of a contender.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, once Jackson’s buyout goes through, he plans on signing a deal with the Denver Nuggets, which currently hold the No. 1 seed in the West.

Guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the No. 1 West seed Denver Nuggets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

It’s a bit ironic that Jackson is heading to the Nuggets, as the Clippers agreed to a trade at the deadline with Denver that landed them second-year guard Bones Hyland in exchange for a pair of second-round picks. Jackson should be able to slide right into the team’s rotation and give them a ball-handler in the backcourt who can spell Jamal Murray for stretches or play off the ball when he’s on the floor with Nikola Jokic.

Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 3.5 assists in 25.7 minutes per game for Los Angeles this year.