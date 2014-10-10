Remember This Name: Terrance Ferguson, Fiery Class of 2016 Guard

10.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

If you follow the high school basketball world, you are probably familiar with the name, Terrance “2K” Ferguson, already. If you don’t, now is the time to get familiar with the 6-7 class of 2016 shooting guard out of Dallas, TX.

The 17-year old Ferguson is a long and lean guard with incredible explosiveness and a killer first step. His ability to finish with impressive power and athleticism at the rim will instantly make him a threat to make the highlight reel on a nightly basis in the NCAA. However, Ferguson loves to catch the defense off guard and launch up the deep ball, showcasing his stellar range.

Ferguson’s game has already peaked the interests of Baylor, Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, SMU, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest, all of whom have already extended official offers to the Texas guard. While Ferguson remains undeclared, Baylor and Florida are deemed as the leaders of the pack, according to 247Sports.com.

In the meantime, check out the five-star’s mix by the way of Ballislife, which illustrates his crazy hops and big-time range. We can’t wait to see what the eighth ranked player on the ESPN 60 list has in store for us at Prime Prep Academy in his junior season.

