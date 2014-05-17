We Reminisce: 8-Seed Knicks Upset Heat In First Round

The 1998-99 New York Knicks entered the postseason with little to no expectations. In fact, they almost didn’t make it in at all. In a strike-shortened season, the Knicks finished with a 27-23 regular season record and as the eighth seed, drew the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. We were about to witness one of the most improbable playoff runs in league history.



On this day 15 years ago, the Knicks and Heat played a win-or-go-home elimination game in Miami. New York trailed by one point with four seconds left in the game, when this happened:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Allan Houston shot sent them into the second round, where they swept the Atlanta Hawks. Next up was Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers. With Patrick Ewing sidelined due to an injury, the series was tied 1-1 and the Knicks trailed by three points late in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. And then, the most improbable shot, in what was an unbelievable playoff run, happened:

There are probably Pacers fans who still argue to this day there was no foul by Antonio Davis, and they’re probably right. But watch the Garden crowd erupt when the shot goes in. It’s still one of my favorite sports moments ever. The Knicks would advance to the Finals before losing to the Spurs in five games. Still ranks as one of the most unbelievable playoff runs by any team I’ve ever seen.

What do you remember the most from that playoff run?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.