Report: A.J. Price Joins The Wizards Backcourt

After three years in Indiana and career averages of 6.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 turnovers per game, A.J. Price is headed to the nation’s capital to back up John Wall in the Wizards’ backcourt. The Washington Post had the news today that the former second-round pick from UConn — who lived up to his hyped expectations there in his last chance — will try again to tap into his potential and be more than just a 14.9 minutes-per-game breather guy in Washington.

Second-year Wizard Shelvin Mack didn’t inspire Wiz braintrust in Summer League to get an expanded role next season, which is why Price, who is dead-on noted in the story as a player whose points, rebounds and shooting percentage have declined each year, was called upon. After just three starts in 150 career games, that call took some time, the Post’s Michael Lee wrote.

They reached out to John Lucas III on the first day of free agent negotiating, but he is close to signing a deal with Toronto. They contacted former Wizard Kirk Hinrich about making a return but he decided to go back to his original team, Chicago, and will be introduced on Tuesday in a news conference. Ronnie Price had latched on in Portland and C.J. Watson has joined the Brooklyn Nets. Randy Foye has reportedly signed with the Utah Jazz, though he was unlikely to return to Washington given his awkward one season and past in Minnesota with Coach Randy Wittman.

Price gave an interview with the Wizards’ official website, and said for his part, statistics don’t capture what he can bring.

My leadership is my biggest strength, you can’t gameplan or scout what I do, my leadership is my biggest quality. When I’m with the second unit backing up John, having those guys playing as best as possible and continuing to push guys every day.

Is Price a good signing as a backup?

